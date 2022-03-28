Wayne State alum Bilal Hammoud is a candidate for state representative in the newly redrawn Michigan House of Representatives District 15, seeking to represent West Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.
Raised in Dearborn Heights, Hammoud graduated from WSU in 2018 with degrees in public health and psychology with a specialty in neuropsychology, and continued to take classes until 2019.
“I’m running because hardworking families deserve leadership that will address critical gaps in our infrastructure, redefine public health, and bolster our economic recovery,” he said in a Feb. 2 video campaign announcement.
As the son of immigrants who moved to the U.S. a year before he was born, Hammoud wants to make government resources accessible for community members, he said.
“Just like with me it was chance after chance that led me to have all these opportunities, for my parents, if it wasn't for those chances, we may not have had the opportunities for me and my three younger sisters that we did,” Hammoud said.
He said the Caroline Kennedy Library in Dearborn Heights was like his second home growing up.
“Museums are one of my lifelong passions, and that was only possible because of a public service like that (a program with the Caroline Kennedy Library),” he said. “Wanting to represent this community that gave me this drive and passion towards public service just feels natural.”
While at WSU, Hammoud served on Student Senate as a senator at large during the 2018-19 academic year.
Dean of Students and advisor to Senate David Strauss worked with Hammoud during his time on Senate.
“I remember Bilal to be a very conscientious senator who had excellent ideas, an excellent attendance record, and a participatory and collaborative (role on Senate),” Strauss said. “I believe his collaborative style and great follow through and responsibility will serve him well.”
While on Senate, Hammoud advocated for funding and awards to professors who developed their own open educational resources.
“Wayne State, which claims to be one of the most accessible institutions, and I thoroughly believe that's true, could also make its classes accessible, especially to those who don't want to spend $200 to $300 on a textbook,” he said.
Hammoud was also the founder of the Swing Dance Club and president of the Glee Club at WSU.
Professor of Law and Political Science Brad Roth said that while he didn’t have Hammoud as a student, he knew him as an effective voice on campus.
“Bilal worked to bring a voting station to the Wayne State campus to increase student participation, and he was active on local food security issues, as well as national issues such as single-payer health care and mass incarceration,” Roth said. “I know him to be highly motivated and empathetic. I look forward to seeing where this path takes him.”
While performing with the Glee Club in Cheboygan, Hammoud made connections that led to launching his political career.
There he met a founding member of the Kresge Foundation and returned a few weeks later to successfully interview for a government job.
“As Cheboygan’s city project manager, I learned how to combine local government work with grassroots approach to activism,” he said.
Lecturer in Near East and Asian Studies Saeed Khan said Hammoud was an exceptional and memorable student.
“I was always struck by Bilal's intellect and keen grasp on details and subtleties of highly complex issues, but also, his very measured and nuanced explanations of whatever the topic at hand might have been,” Khan said. “That poise is certainly a trait that will translate well in public office.”
Hammoud said he later worked to combat housing insecurity with the Detroit branch of Communities First, an organization focused on turning abandoned facilities and buildings into low income housing.
Khan said Hammoud’s experience and mindset could help him represent his community and solve problems as a state representative.
“Bilal has an indisputable amount of intelligence and analytical ability, but I believe another key asset he possesses is to combine that intellect with empathy in a way that can not only understand his community's needs, but also devise constructive, sustainable ways of solving challenges it faces,” Khan said.
Beginning in 2019, Hammoud served as the public engagement associate in the Executive Office of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, working on language access and government accessibility. He was the first Arab American to work in the executive office of the Secretary of State.
“Quickly that role grew into an opportunity to really change the way that we approached people, how we serve the residents of Michigan and how we could get ID access and voter access into their hands,” he said.
In his run for state representative, Hammoud’s campaign is based on accessibility and community service.
His passions, life’s work and experiences guide his campaign focuses, the first of which is education.
“I want to bring resources to our educators and students to help bridge learning gaps that have occurred over the past few years,” he said. “Because we have a ton of talent in our community, we want to make sure we give students all the resources they need to succeed.”
Another important aspect of the campaign is public health and environmental advocacy.
The campaign will focus on infrastructure needs in response to record flooding across Metro Detroit in June 2021, which impacted Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.
“It's something that's been needed for a long time,” he said. “We're going to do our best to funnel resources that have come from these new infrastructure investments from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) funds coming in from the state from the federal government and try to source those all back to our hometowns.“
The third focus is to modernize the process of connecting citizens to their state government and government aid, increasing accessibility for all residents.
Hammoud said he strongly believes in the importance of community values and hopes to bring that into the Michigan House of Representatives if elected.
“At the end of the day, being a legislator is more than just voting during your sessions,” he said. “It's being that community leader, being that resource and being someone the community can rely on.”
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi endorsed Hammoud in a Feb. 2 press release.
“During times of crisis when the city has been in need, like during the floods, he showed up, boots on the ground, and led volunteer groups across the city to help struggling families in their home,” Bazzi said. “For years Bilal has promoted community service in our city from food distributions to making sure families have clean water. This stuff is second nature to his character.”
For Hammoud, serving as a state representative could be his next big step in working for his hometown community.
“I found the next natural transition is to serve my community, bring those (government) resources, those relationships and those connections back home to Dearborn and Dearborn Heights,” he said. “I want to take those networks and be that connector. I can plug those gaps and be the bridge between resources and the people who are entitled to them.”
The primary election for the Michigan House of Representatives District 15 will take place for eligible voters on Aug. 2.
