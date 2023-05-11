This article was previously published in The South End’s spring print edition on April 27.
It’s hard to imagine a Wayne State gameday without W the Warrior sporting head-to-toe green fur, bushy yellow eyebrows and the occasional cape.
W the Warrior is only 24 years old and hasn’t always been the symbol of WSU Athletics.
From 1927 to 1999 the university’s mascot was a Tartar, a Central Asian warrior depicted in battle gear, before its rebranding by the WSU Athletics Department.
According to a 1999 WSU Athletics press release, the rebranding of the mascot and “Warrior” name received favorable reactions from staff and student body during the research process.
“In addition, the name embraced characteristics associated with the WSU student body and athletic teams--a fierce determination and an ability and willingness to compete and succeed. The Warrior name also provides a bridge to the Tartar heritage, thus providing an effective means to retain the loyalty of those who want the Tartar name to live on,” the press release reported.
Relics from the Tartar-era can be seen in various places around the athletic campus, most notably the Tartar Drive sign on the corner of Warren Avenue and John C. Lodge Drive.
The Face of W
Sports Administration graduate student Ethan Kimble was the W mascot from August 2021 through April 2022. In addition to being present at home sporting events, Kimble said he made appearances as W at university promotional events.
Kimble said students have some misconceptions about what it’s like to wear the mascot costume.
“People always tell me it’s so hot in mascot costumes, but I don’t think it’s that bad,” Kimble said “You may get a little hot and sweaty and stuff, but it's not as exaggerated as people make it seem.”
Kimble said the costume presented other physical challenges.
“With that particular costume you can’t be too tall. Sometimes my head would kind of hurt a little because I was a little too tall,” Kimble said. “Sometimes you may not be able to see either and you have to tilt your head up to see through the mouth.”
Kimble said he made sure not to tell people he was W and was careful changing in and out of costume to not ruin the magic for fans.
“I felt like superman in a way,” Kimble said. “Like your human one minute and then you’re Clark Kent and then you change back, it made me feel like a superhero.”
Kimble said his favorite part of being W was getting to be on the court or field interacting with the players, and taking pictures with fans.
Mascot performers are offered a $500 per semester scholarship from the university. Auditions for the 2024 mascot took place from March 1 to March 2 and the baton was passed to a new W.
Torria Robinson who oversees W declined The South End’s request for an interview.
W and the Gameday Experience
Mike Sangster, WSU alumnus and co-host of the “Warrior House” podcast, said mascots like W are an integral part of the college gameday experience and said he has lots of fond memories from his time as a student.
“I remember the W conducted the fight song on the drum major podium with me a couple times. There are also two videos still on the university’s YouTube page, ‘What Does the W Say?’ and ‘Harlem Shake Wayne State Style’ that are core memories of W for me as well,” Sangster said.
While it is not made clear whether W is a monster, animal, human or something in between, Sangster said this works in WSU’s favor.
“W is unique in that it’s the only mascot in the conference that is ambiguous as to what it is, and it is great when the character is executed well,” Sangster said. “For instance, no one knows what the Flyers mascot Gritty is supposed to be, but the character acts so over the top and is promoted so well that it’s a meme nationwide.”
Senior marching band member Kyle Waligora said although he knows people that have mixed feelings about W, their unique look makes them an important part of the gameday experience.
Waligora said his favorite memory with W was getting their last photo together of his college career during a heavy snowfall on senior night.
“W is someone that many fans and alumni love to see at every football and basketball game. Plus W is always excited and willing to take pictures with fans,” Waligora said. “I do feel that W measures up to other college mascots but is still very different because W has a very unique look.”
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's News Editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Wayne State University.
