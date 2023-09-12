This story was previously published in The South End's fall print edition on August 25.
Some Wayne State psychology students are crediting the powerful mentorship program within Psychology Academic Support Services for their career success. The organization, celebrating its 12th year, is responsible for tutoring and mentoring support within the psychology department.
The organization co-founded by psychology faculty Shelly Seguin and Academic Advisor Stephanie Chastain in 2011, has grown to new heights, expanding its resources to assist students from all areas of campus.
Seguin, an Academic Services Officer in WSU’s psychology department said PASS has developed over the years from a small idea to a network of hundreds of students and alumni.
“Initially, it started off really slow. We had just a small cohort of maybe six, seven PASS mentors. In that first year, it was maybe about 40-50 student contacts,” Seguin said. “And over the years, we've just continued to grow and evolve… the year before the pandemic, we had, like, 35 mentors, and we had over 400 student contacts that year.”
Seguin said PASS is such a unique resource because of its extensive network within the community.
“I think what makes PASS so special is…it's really unique in terms of its structure. All the students are volunteers, they don't get any kind of compensation or credit, they make a minimum one year commitment to being in PASS,” she said. “And the culture in PASS, I would liken it to a family, people are very supportive of one another.”
Senior PASS mentor Micala Cagle said she first got involved in PASS while sifting through resources within the psychology department. Cagle said PASS mentors are there to help connect students from all corners of the psychology world.
“PASS is basically a volunteer peer mentorship program. So all of our mentors receive training on study skills, and how to work with students in terms of (courses), specific tutoring, getting involved in research, career development, those kinds of things,” Cagle said.
“We all hold two office hours per week. So we have an office in the Maccabees building that's pretty well staffed almost every day, I would say it's 9 (a.m.) to 4 p.m. we have people in there,” Cagle said. “We operate on a walk-in basis. So students can just come in at any time they can meet with a mentor, and we can answer whatever questions they may have.”
Junior PASS mentor Cade Dorer said PASS is for anyone with an interest in psychology.
“From the first look, it seems like we're just like a tutoring group. But we're a lot more than that,” Dorer said. “We're kind of also just a great resource for people who are interested in psychology or kind of what it has to offer at Wayne State, we have so many connections with just amazing advisors and other faculty members.
PASS mentors also meet with all students, no matter the major, to offer more general study tips and techniques.
Dorer said PASS has personally helped guide him in his academic future.
“Our student body is just crazy intelligent, and they just really know, they just know what they're doing,” he said. “And so like, especially for me, in joining this, I just feel like I've taken away so much about you know, like getting involved in research getting involved on campus, like (a) better understanding (of) what I want to go into.”
Seguin said PASS mentors are required to go through an interview process before they can work with students. Beyond one-on-one tutoring, PASS also offers group study sessions, career support and a home for those looking to make friends on campus.
“It sounds dramatic to say it's an impact on their (student’s) life, but when somebody can actually (be) supported enough so that they can get the grades they need to graduate, that can be life changing, not just for that student, but also perhaps for their family, maybe their community, like it's a big deal,” she said. “The PASS mentors see that actually happening. It's just super rewarding.”
Cagle said she hopes students in need of any level of support will reach out, as PASS has been a huge stepping-stone towards her career.
“PASS has been, I think, transformative to my undergraduate experience just because we do work closely with advisors and staff at Wayne State. So If you're nervous to speak to a professor, you don't know how to go about it, we can help you with that,” Cagle said. “If you're even just looking for short term involvement opportunities, we definitely have those as well.”
Madeline Beck is The South End's editor-in-chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Shelly Seguin.
