Several Wayne State student organizations are observing Ramadan with fundraisers focused on food insecurity in global Muslim communities.
The Islamic holy month is observed through daily fasting from dawn to dusk, prayers, and charity, and this year runs from April 1 until Sunday.
The Lebanese Student Association held a Ramadan Food Drive for Dearborn residents in partnership with the Amity Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on community enrichment and empowerment, on April 2.
“We delivered away boxes full of food to over 600 houses in the City of Dearborn,” said Samer Algharib, community service chair of the Lebanese Student Association. “There is no better feeling than being able to help people and reaching the goal that you set out.”
Algharib said he reached out to the Amity Foundation when planning the food drive.
Lebanese Student Association members were joined by Amity Foundation President Amad Elzayat and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud at the foundation’s headquarters in Dearborn to distribute the food boxes.
The Bangladeshi Student Association collaborated with the Bangladesh Development Project to host its online Ramadan Relief Aid Fundraiser from April 4 to 16, said BSA President Nipa Amin.
Amin said BSA set a fundraising goal of $500 and the group’s executive board developed a bingo game for people to use to send donations.
“It’s very important (to have) a fundraiser like this during Ramadan that’s dedicated to food and water supply because developing countries like Bangladesh have continuous food insecurity and water supply issues,” she said. “It’s even harder for families during Ramadan.”
One-quarter of Bangladesh’s population, 40 million people, are food insecure and 11 million suffer from acute hunger, according to the World Food Programme. Additionally, 5.5 million children under the age of five are chronically malnourished.
BSA raised about $400, Amin said.
Malaak Elhage, president of the WSU chapter of National Arab American Medical Association NextGen, said her organization is raising money to feed families in the U.S. and Middle East. NAAMA’s online fundraiser started on April 2 and ends on Tuesday.
“According to the WFP, 64 million people in the Arab world do not have enough food to be healthy — and this is not restricted to conflict zones. Across the region, rising populations, diminishing water resources and a worsening climate have made the issue of food security paramount,” Arab News reported.
Elhage said the response from the community has been underwhelming compared to last year, when the group raised $8,000. As of Saturday, NAAMA raised $989 of its $10,000 goal to feed families in the U.S., Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
The group hosted an Iftar dinner as part of its fundraiser, in collaboration with Students Organize for Syria, Lebanese Student Association and Arab Student Association in Student Center Ballroom AB on April 21.
Elhage said the event raised over $300 for NAAMA’s fundraiser.
“Giving back to charity is one of the five pillar(s) of Islam, and during this holy month I truly believe one should give back to their community in anyway they can,” Elhage said. “By having fundraisers like this in Ramadan, or hosting food drives, or even providing food for those who are less fortunate helps reduce the lack of access to food during this time.”
Iftar dinners were also held by the Yemeni Student Association, Muslim Student Association, Iraqi-American Union at WSU and Rising Refugees.
Ramadan is a month of forgiveness, giving, getting closer to God and being a faithful person, Algharib said.
“When you actually know that you have done something great for others, it gives you that proud and happy feeling inside like no other,” he said. “A fundraiser during the time of Ramadan is super important because you are not only making yourself happy, but you are making families and children happy as well.”
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
