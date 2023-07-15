In an effort to better prepare its students for the changing workforce, Wayne State has added several new programs including certificates in Arabic and French language and a collection of online Master’s programs with the College of Engineering.
The new certificates in Cannabis Chemistry, Arabic for Healthcare Professions, Professional Arabic, Conversational and Professional French and Practical French will provide students the opportunity to specialize in skills valuable in the metro Detroit area.
“We border Canada. We have a large Arabic community,” Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dr. Stephanie Hartwell said. “It would behoove us to have individuals who can help these communities and speak their language.”
Arabic for the Health Care Professionals and Professional Arabic are designed to go beyond the standard language courses and teach students how to carry out daily and routine tasks. Chair of classical & modern languages, literatures & cultures, Dr. Vanessa DeGifis, said, “Of the nearly 1.5 million Arabic speakers nationally, 13% reside in the Detroit area, making Metro Detroit home to the largest population of Arabic-speakers of any U.S. metro area.”
French is also a significant part of our community. Two new French certificates, one a culmination of WSU’s first three French classes, will focus on reading, writing and more advanced studies of the language.
“Graduate programs and employers, particularly in Michigan with its proximity to Canada where French is an official language, increasingly seek candidates with French language skills and intercultural competencies,” she said.
The fifth of the new CLAS certificates is Cannabis Chemistry. According to the WSU CLAS website, this certificate “will take students for a deep dive into the fundamentals of separation science, laboratory techniques and protocols, research ethics and regulation of the cannabis industry.”
Assistant professor of chemistry Dr. Andrea Matti said while chemistry is the main focus of the work once a student is in the industry, ethics and law are just as vital.
“We're going to keep reminding the students that you have to be ethically sound to put something on the market that people are going to consume,” she said. “Keeping the moral of integrity is vital, especially with the negative connotation surrounding cannabis.”
Since its recreational marijuana sales became legal in Michian in 2020, the number of active grower licenses has grown to more than 825 with prices plummeting nearly 85%, according to the Metro Times.
In 2022, Michigan’s cannabis industry reported $1.8 billion in sales resulting in some businesses complaining of an oversaturated market, infiltrated by dispensaries that buy from black market dealers rather than licensed growers.
Part of the program is to ensure cannabis is safe for consumption and accurately labeled, Dr. Matti said, guaranteeing ideal standards will aid in the negativity encircling cannabis.
Across campus, the College of Engineering is launching its first Bachelor of Science in General Engineering, giving students the ability to add a minor in a different field to their engineering degrees.
Third-year students will have the ability to choose a minor ranging from business administration, law or one of the College of Engineering's four minor programs, Dean of the College of Engineering Ali Abolmaali said.
“I believe it has many benefits on many fronts for students who want to do something different rather than having one in a specific area,” he said.
The college will also begin to offer six new Masters courses in:
Biomedical Engineering: Injury Biomechanics
Civil Engineering: Construction Management
Computer Science: Artificial Intelligence
Electrical Engineering: Semiconductor Engineering
Mechanical Engineering: Energy Storage and Vehicle Science
Robotics: Industrial Automation
With the online component, “students can seek an online degree program from anywhere in the country or in the world,” Abolmaali said. “We have facilitated the access and success for students.”
Dr. Hartwell said the changes are just the first, as WSU works throughout the year to ensure curriculum is relevant to constantly evolving society.
“We're a big giant college, but we're incredibly nimble and supportive of each other and so we're just trying to move in ways that make us efficacious,” she said.
Andy Jeffrey is The South End's Features Editor. They can be reached at featureseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo of the CLAS chairs provided by Dean Dr. Stephanie Hartwell.
