One of Wayne State's biomedical engineering teams is on the edge of a new imaging technique that could change the future of diagnostic medicine.
Biomedical Engineering Assistant Professor Dr. Jitao Zhang is leading the research along with a team of students, and refining a less-invasive method of tissue testing they call Brillouin microscopy.
Dr. Zhang has spent his career refining Brillouin microscopy, a new, non-contact method that uses a laser to detect tissue stiffness without damaging the sample.
“We want to show the doctors, the biologists, especially cancer biologists that (are) using our technology, we can tell the stiffness of normal cells and tumor cells at the very early stage,” Zhang said.
Dr. Zhang said his lab focuses on biomedical applications Brillouin microscopy can be used on, specifically early detection of cancer and embryological development.
A current focus of the lab is developing a way to allow the laser to go deeper into the tissue, Zhang said. When the laser is used on a tissue sample, vibrations will happen. Depending on the water content, stiffness, heat and compression vibrations could be affected. These characteristics are considered to be most valuable in the study of Brillouin Microscopy.
“You want (the laser) to penetrate deep… the light cannot go deep because our tissue is very opaque,” Zhang said, “You want to develop ways to make it so it can go deeper.”
Senior Biomedical Engineering student Man Do is a student in Dr. Zhang’s research lab and said the ultimate goal of Zhang's lab is to focus on the instrument itself.
“The main question is) how can we maximize the potential of the instrument using our study,” Do said.
While other imaging methods on the market gather samples by pressing, Brillouin microscopy is the only method that doesn’t require contact with the sample, Dr. Zhang said.
“Brillouin microscopy is a novel, but an emerging and powerful tool and I feel like it has the potential to bridge many gaps in scientific research regarding cellular mechanical properties,” Masters of Biomedical Engineering student Karlin Hilai said.
Dr. Zhang said Brillouin microscopy is still in the early stages of development, and a commercial product is not yet available to the public.
“Moving forward, we want to make this technology more user-friendly. We also want to expand its application,” Dr. Zhang said. “We have so many cancers…so we’re trying to expand these applications.”
Do said she hopes Brillouin microscopy becomes a common technology available across all types of research fields.
“It can open up a lot of potential for its application and integration in various fields…and with that knowledge, we can maximize the technology potential of the instrument,” Do said.
Dr. Zhang said he hopes to teach future generations of medicine his Brillouin microscopy methods, starting with summer programs at WSU.
“We want to host and organize a Brillouin Summer School… the plan is that every year we’ll recruit eight to 10 researchers to come to Detroit and we’ll train them how to build them,” he said. “So hopefully, in the next five years more people will know this technology and more people can benefit.”
Emma Arm is a contributing writer for The South End. Arm can be reached at hn7947@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Jitao Zhang.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.