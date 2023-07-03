With official pride celebrations coming to a close with the conclusion of June, members of the Wayne State community are ensuring LGBTQ+ Pride remains throughout the year.
Jamie Pittinos serves as the president of Creating and Maximizing Pride (CAMP), formerly known as JIGSAW, and the Queer Creators Guild and said having LGBTQ+ representation on campus is important to them.
"As a queer person, joining queer events on campus feels so self-actualizing and comfortable,” Pittinos said. “Having a space that is specifically created to foster queer joy is the best feeling in the world. Getting involved is not only fun but ensures that these spaces continue to exist.”
The Queer Faculty and Staff Organization of Wayne State, has served as the primary LGBTQ+ organization on campus dedicated to faculty for four years. Assistant Dean of Students for Student Involvement, Brandon Shamoun, serves as the co-chair for the organization.
Shamoun, an alumni of WSU, was hired in his current role in 2018. “When I came… there was not much happening in terms of like queer (pride) on campus…So since then we've created the… pride website, Pride@Wayne.” Shamoun said. “(For) a gay incoming student or a family or a current student. You know that there's some support.”
Included on Pride@Wayne website is the "Out-List," a voluntary submission for staff to list themselves as LGBTQ+. The website also serves to help students and staff find answers and resources.
"They can't be themself at home. So, this is just another space where they can be their authentic self… hopefully, one day those can collide," Shamoun said.
The Board of Governors approved the creation of a new Center for Gender and Sexuality at last week’s meeting, which will be an addition to the university’s four student organizations dedicated to LGBTQ+ representation. Director of WSU’s Gender, Sexuality and Women's Studies Program Simone Chess was at the forefront of the effort.
“I think it's really important that we continue, and that the University continues to support the systems that make spaces for diverse life to thrive on our campus,” Chess said.
In 2022, a new minor was introduced in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences focusing on Queer Studies. Chess said classes like these help queer students to feel at home.
"A lot of times, LGBTQ+ students feel alone on our campus. And so, being in a classroom that centers them can feel really exciting and wonderful, and allow for new kinds of inquiry and thinking that maybe weren't as possible in a less inclusive environment", Chess said.
Annually, WSU holds "Coming Out Week" in the Fall, with a series of events and meet-ups.
In April, WSU celebrates Pride Month since most students are still on campus. A Rainbow Graduation and Awards ceremony is held at the end of each academic year.
Beyond WSU’s pride celebrations, LGBTQ+ centers and queer-focused classes, additional support exists for any LGBTQ+ students who are in need of resources.
"If you're LGBTQ+ and need support, please get involved with queer student organizations, get in contact with the folks at the GSW department, and learn about The Ruth Ellis Center,” Pittinos said. “These three steps maximized my freedom and self-acceptance while living alone on campus.”
Regardless of your connection to WSU, a sub-community is waiting for you.
Andy Jeffrey is The South End's Features Editor. They can be reached at featureseditortse@gmail.com.
Photo provided by Brandon Shamoun.
Commented