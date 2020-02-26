African-American and black enrollment rates at Wayne State have decreased by 22% from 2013. Despite this decrease, graduation rates of African-American and black students have increased by 156% between 2006 and 2013.
Senior Associate Provost for Student Success Monica Brockmeyer said the university hopes to increase enrollment and graduation rates for African-American and black students through tuition and student support programs.
WSU created student-support programs such as The Office of Multicultural Engagement and the Wayne State Warrior Vision and Impact Program to ease the transition into college, Brockmeyer said.
Factors such as adjusting to college life and financial issues were contributors as to why enrollment rates were decreasing said Darrell Dawsey, WSU associate director of community communications.
Wayne State recently introduced the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge, which provides free tuition for 2020 graduates of Detroit high schools or Detroit residents earning a high school diploma this year.
With these assistant programs, Brockmeyer said the university expects the continuation of increasing enrollment numbers and graduation rates.
Jessica Taylor is a contributing writer for The South End. Taylor produced and edited the video as well. She can be reached at gp5272@wayne.edu.
