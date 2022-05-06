Some students have complaints about food quality issues and limited options to accommodate dietary restrictions in Wayne State Dining Services facilities.
Hailey Reed is a junior film student and worked at Towers Café from October 2021 to March, twice a week at the salad bar. She said a lack of proper and consistent instructions for workers has led to dangerous food-preparation practices.
“(I)t’s called ‘FIFO,’ which is ‘First In, First Out,’ and that’s the problem with the salad bar that some people have been doing is not putting the ‘First In, First Out,’” Reed said. “They’re putting food on top of old food and serving it, and that is completely not safe, and it’s gross.”
Alex MacKenzie, resident district manager for WSU Dining Services, said in an April 15 email to The South End that students with concerns should contact Dining Services.
“We are not aware of any incidents with mislabeling or regarding our salad bar, but encourage students to reach out if they see an issue; our team ensures our labeling system delivers consistency and follows food code compliance,” MacKenzie said.
Reed said she has had several different managers in her time working for Towers Café and the turnover rate is contributing to the confusion.
“I’ve had a couple managers be there, teach me something and then they leave, they get another job or they quit…” she said. “And then I meet a new manager, and it's like I think that was a big problem— being taught by different people, people being taught by different people. It’s not the same, and I think we need some consistency with the teaching at Towers.”
MacKenzie said in a March 2 email to TSE that difficulty in maintaining workforce numbers is a problem beyond just WSU.
“Similar to all industries across the country and state, we are experiencing a staffing shortage,” he said. “It’s not unique to Wayne State or the food service industry. Staffing shortages are occurring across the country as we emerge from the pandemic.”
Reed said her experience as a lunch lady at her high school gave her the advantage of being ServSafe certified.
“(I)’ve taken a lot of what I’ve known about food and food safety and handling food from my previous job, and I believe that people who do not have that are at a loss,” she said.
Like Reed, freshman music business major Claire Hall said she also has experience working in the food industry and has noticed the rate at which food at the salad bar in Towers Café spoils.
“(H)onestly, I’m not very pleased with the way that they’re running the salads area,” she said. “I’ve just noticed a lot of things going bad really fast… and I feel like there could be a better way to do that. I’m not sure how, but I feel like food should not be going that bad so quickly.”
Hall said the food quality leaves much to be desired.
“I think it’s pretty consistent with just, well, cafeteria food, but I do wish that there were more healthier options,” she said. “I find myself…having a salad and a hamburger every single day just because nothing else is very good and even then I’m not very pleased, and I don’t really enjoy going to Towers (Café) often.”
Reed said improvements are being made and gave the example of WSU Dining Services organizing special dinners and events for students.
MacKenzie said WSU is consistently looking for ways to improve the campus dining experience.
Psychology major Anna Musilli said she’s submitted WSU Dining Services’ “Be Heard” survey but hasn’t seen results.
MacKenzie said the campus community has enjoyed the opening of new restaurants during the fall 2021 semester.
“Sushi Kabar and Tenders, Love and Chicken opened and they’ve been extremely well received,” he said.
Musilli said she was aware of budget constraints but felt WSU could allocate money to more popular and inclusive options, like the Ramen bar in Towers Café.
“(L)ast year, they had a Mexican bar, and now they have a Ramen bar,” she said. “And they were both super popular, like the Ramen bar was being used. There was a line for like every single day and then it closed… and they had vegetarian options.”
The ongoing closure of Gold ‘n’ Greens has limited dining options for many vegans, vegetarians, and others with specific diets.
MacKenzie said Gold ‘n’ Greens will not be operating this semester.
“We anticipate being open in some fashion next fall, but currently closed for this semester,” MacKenzie said.
Musilli said she does not have dependable vegetarian options without Gold 'n' Greens.
“Every single meal that I got there (Gold ‘n’ Greens), none of them are here (Towers Café),” she said. “Not a single one has been translated. They had vegan chicken nuggets every single day, they had meatless burritos, they had pasta bar, there was nacho bars… You could eat. You could actually eat, and it was normal.”
Molly O’Brien, accounting and computer information systems student, is vegan and said Towers Café does not offer consistent options for her diet.
“(O)nce they have something good that’s vegan, they take it away…” she said. “(T)he stuff they have that’s vegan is good. Like tonight they have a pasta that’s pretty good but who knows what it's going to be tomorrow? Who knows if it’s going to show up on that menu thing online and it’s going to be accurate? And I only have 75 swipes, so I have to be really precise on when I want to spend those swipes, so it’s a game for the vegans.”
O’Brien said eating on weekends is more challenging.
“They don’t have vegan or rarely vegetarian options on the weekend,” she said. “They’ve made that clear to me. They’ve told me that.”
MacKenzie said in an April 15 email to TSE that WSU Dining Services are open to communicating with students about the available vegan and vegetarian options via email.
O’Brien said she’s also had experience with WSU Dining Services employees mislabeling food.
“(L)ast semester towards finals, they put out this soup… they labeled it vegan, so I took it, I’m putting it up to my soup (and) you can smell something smoky like bacon or something,” she said. “So I go up to them, and I’m like, ‘Is this vegan?’ and the (answer) was kind of like, ‘Sure, yeah, I guess.’”
O’Brien said she later saw a worker change the sign on the soup, which was neither vegan nor vegetarian.
“(S)he didn’t tell me or anything,” O’Brien said. “She didn’t say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. Oh, it’s actually not (vegan).’ she just left me.”
Hall said WSU Dining Services should make changes so that students are able to maintain a healthy diet.
“I think they should be selling fruits and vegetables at Midtown Market…” she said. “Midtown Market is really helpful and the food that they have like frozen stuff and everything, but there’s not a lot of things that you can actually cook with and make a healthy meal with, so I wish that they had something like that.”
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.