Some campus community members are concerned by Wayne State being back to in-person campus operations following a temporary pause.
WSU moved classes and activities to a virtual format throughout January due to the omicron variant of COVID-19. President M. Roy Wilson said in-person campus life would resume on Jan. 31 in a Jan. 21 email to the campus community.
The decision to return to in-person learning was made by the Campus Health Committee, said College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo in a Feb. 18 email to The South End.
“Since predictive models indicated that the omicron variant was likely plateauing and since positivity rates were dropping precipitously in two weeks prior to our return, we were confident that it was and is safe for our students, faculty and staff to return to campus,” Clabo said. “The current data continues to support that decision.”
Senior social work major Kaira Ocomen said they have mixed feelings about being back on campus.
“I’m excited to be back in person because it’s my last semester before I receive my bachelor's degree, but I am also anxious,” Ocomen said. “I want to be safe and only be on campus if I needed, but it’s not necessary for me to be on campus.”
Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Christopher Eamon said the transition between virtual and in-person classes has posed a challenge for some of his students.
“One student told me it was tough to come back and changing the format because you get used to doing things a certain way and maybe it takes time to readjust to doing things in-person instead of online,” Eamon said. “And a person told me they had trouble in this class simply because of the changing format.”
Sophomore neuroscience major Jenna Alamat said online learning posed challenges to her education.
“I know, for a lot of people, me especially, it can be really difficult to balance things and stay disciplined in terms of, going to online classes or doing homework and making sure you're keeping up with learning…I struggle with teaching myself certain concepts or, keeping up with the workload that a lot of my classes have,” Alamat said.
Clabo said the committee uses a combination of research from state and national public health officials to make campus health and safety decisions.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve relied on the current scientific evidence, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention), and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to help us develop and implement safety protocols based on evolving data,” Clabo said.
Alamat said she recognizes how the move could complicate the educational experience of students at high risk for COVID-19.
“I think it's great that we're moving to open up campus again and have classes be in person,” Alamat said. “However, my one concern is for people who are immunocompromised or people who have family members who are immunocompromised… it's difficult in those kinds of situations to decide whether or not you want to put your health before your education.”
Quinn Banks is the multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Photos by Quinn Banks.
