The Wayne State Transfer Student Club partnered with Go Team Therapy Dogs to have therapy dogs interact with transfer students on campus on Wednesday.
The event was held at Fountain Court on Gullen Mall. Transfer Student Club President Kaleigh Webber said the main priorities were to attract more transfer students and provide other students on campus time to de-stress with therapy dogs.
“We had over 30 (RSVPs), which was really cool to see from the students, and we had people waiting all over Gullen Mall getting ready for the dogs, so I just think there will be positive feedback and maybe that will correlate to some other events we're hoping to do,” Webber said.
Go Team Therapy Dogs has worked with WSU several times, but this is the first time the organization has worked with the Transfer Student Club, Webber said.
The event was meant to provide a calming activity amidst academic stresses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WSU freshman Alyssa Schrader said it’s important to address students’ mental health needs.
“I am like a mental health advocate,” Schrader said. “I really, really, truly believe in helping everybody's mental health. And I feel like college, especially post-COVID college, is an adjustment for a lot of people, so giving people the chance to just connect with one another, calm down and have something nice to do.”
Transfer Student Club Vice President Lucy Smith said having a resource for students to relax is especially important during the pandemic.
“Just being able to distress, I think, is huge, especially in these times of COVID,” Smith said.
WSU Sophomore Sam Boggia said the event was good for student morale.
“I do see the benefit of it because I think a lot of people are leaving pets at home,” Boggia said, “so it's nice for them to get some animal interaction. I think it really does improve your mood.”
Schrader said that the event seemed to be more pleasant in comparison to others.
“I know the more calm events where people just get to hang out together are a bit nicer. I feel like everybody could get enjoyment out of this,” Schrader said.
The event was a good opportunity to interact with like-minded students on campus, Boggia said.
“It’s pretty important because it gets people to go outside… and have some sort of contact… (and) connect with other people to talk about animals and stuff like that,” Boggia said.
Webber said this event helped transfer students become more involved on campus.
“I think it's a good way for transfer students to meet other transfer students, as well as just other students at Wayne State because sometimes you might feel alone as a transfer student, but I hope events like these will help,” Webber said.
Smith said the Transfer Student Club hopes to find new ways for students to become more involved. The club is available as a resource to support transfer and non-transfer students at WSU.
“Whatever we can do, whether it's like social events, or whether it's a mentorship program, or things like that,” Smith said. “We want to hear back from the transfer students. Like, ‘what do you want?’ So we'd love to just get that feedback.”
The Transfer Student Club hopes to continue similar events at least once a semester, preferably when students feel most stressed 一 midterms and finals being the most pressing time frames, Smith said.
Ashley Harris is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at fv6321@wayne.edu.
Photos by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
