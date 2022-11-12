The Warriors hosted Ferris State on senior day, Nov. 12, to bring their 2022 season to a close. The defending national champions topped WSU 40-14 to improve to 9-1, and Wayne State ends 2022 with a record of 1-9.
Ferris State finished with 545 yards of offense, over four times as many yards as the Warriors (123). Ferris State gained 28 first downs compared to WSU’s eight. WSU converted both of its fourth down attempts, but only converted one of its 14 third downs.
Ferris State quarterback Carson Gulker finished with four touchdowns and close to 400 total yards, with 189 of them coming on the ground. Bulldog wide receiver Tyrese Hunt-Thompson led his team with 88 receiving yards off of just three receptions.
Redshirt sophomore WSU quarterback Josh Kulka was sacked a season-high eight times Saturday. Redshirt sophomore running back Myren Williams led the Warriors on the ground with 39 yards and a touchdown.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Dion Brown Jr. threw a 20 yard touchdown to redshirt junior running back Kendall Williams late in the first quarter. Williams finished the game with over 100 yards from scrimmage, 71 of which came as a receiver. Graduate student Matt Buschman led the Warriors with 13 tackles.
Ronnie Martin is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reached at sportstse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
