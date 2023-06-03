Wayne State’s Student Senate met on Thursday to discuss Student Evaluations of Teaching and vote on position changes within Senate.
During the meeting, Senate drafted a letter to the university in support of bringing back in-person SETs to encourage more student participation. SETs have been given virtually since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
SETs are given to students at the end of each semester to give anonymous scores to their professors and provide feedback.
Director of Student Services Mohamed Dabaja met with Dean Stephanie Hartwell to discuss the initiative and said the SETs would get more feedback if instructors offered extra credit or other incentives.
“The thing with it being online is that you aren’t really forced to do it. I’m not saying when in person it is forced, but when you’re actually given a hard copy and told by your instructor to fill it out, you are more likely to do it,” Dabaja said.
Dabaja said feedback from SETs will appear for professors when registering for classes, but because students aren’t filling them out as much anymore, less feedback is available.
Advisor and Dean of Students David Strauss said the university continued with the virtual route after the return of in-person classes for convenience.
“I saw a meteoric drop in student evaluations in my class having them do it virtually rather than in class…The response rate went from like 70% that way (in-person) to 10% virtually,” Strauss said.
Strauss said SETs are part of the consideration for professors when they go up for tenure or a promotion, and explained having bad scores can negatively affect their chances.
Senate voted to approve multiple position changes to fill specific college vacancies while also making several Members at Large positions available.
Dhruval Bhatt will represent Housing and Residential Life, Nelson Glory-Ejoyokah the Honors College, Yousra Zouani the College of Engineering and Ridaa Khan the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts.
There are current vacancies for representatives in the School of Social Work, School of Information Sciences, College of Education, and Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Science.
Senate also voted to approve its 2023-2024 mission statement.
President Hayden Johnson said the statement outlines Senate’s goals and purpose for the year.
“The Wayne State Student Senate is committed to providing representation and advocacy for all students. We strive to foster an inclusive environment where student concerns are heard and solutions are made,” Johnson said. “Our main priority is to ensure accurate representation and inclusivity in the decisions made on behalf of our peers by bridging the gap between students, faculty and administration.”
Johnson said Senate aims to uplift the complexities and diversity of the university through compelling student-focused initiatives and partnerships with various departments.
During the President’s Report, Johnson said he had met with Provost Mark Kornbluh to discuss enhancing school spirit and making sure students have Warrior pride.
“We’re really gonna start with athletics and work with the Athletic Department. They’ve had a lot of changes in leadership so now is a better time than any to use these changes to our advantage to help our school,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Senate also wants to improve the overall look of the university and make sure students are proud of and engaged with the campus community.
The next Senate meeting will be held June 15 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Ballroom AB.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's News Editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
