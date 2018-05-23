Wayne State Computing & Information Technology is investing over $4 million to improve on-campus Wi-Fi.
Over the next two years, the department will be deploying 4,000 access points throughout 100 buildings — which will result in faster connection, more stable signals indoors and outdoors, and allow for devices to maintain a connection when moved from one spot on campus to another, said Tom Duszynski, director of IT marketing and service management.
The existing infrastructure is at least ten years old, according to the C&IT department.
“Networks don’t last forever and the current infrastructure needed attention,” Duszynski said.
The two-year project — which began earlier this month — is being conducted year-round on a building-to-building basis. Each building will take 1-3 days to service, depending on its size.
“We work hard to minimize disruptions during this process,” Duszynski said. “Devices should be able to connect to Wi-Fi from surrounding access points while old ones are being replaced.”
At the time this article was published, C&IT upgraded the Wi-Fi of the Mike Ilitch School of Business (downtown), the Matthaei Athletic Complex and 5925 Woodward Ave.
“Our focus this summer is to prepare the top 25 buildings for Wi-Fi traffic — especially residence halls — before the beginning of the fall semester,” Duszynski said.
“We appreciate the Board of Governor’s investment in the future of WSU’s Internet,” he added.
Maaz Hussain, a WSU senior and accounting major, said he believes the investment is worth every penny.
“If I’m going somewhere, I don’t want to get disconnected. And I don’t want to have to rely on data all the time,” he said.
Harris Adel, a finance and accounting major said some of those funds could have been allocated for parking at the new business school, which he said students have to pay for daily.
“I have not had issues with the Wi-Fi, other than occasionally losing connection when going from one building to another,” Adel said. “$4 million is a lot of money for the university to be spending like that.”
For more information and updates regarding the project, visit tech.wayne.edu/wifiupgrade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.