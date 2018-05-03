Six buildings and three parking lots will be closed May 3 for a large-scale police training exercise conducted by the Wayne State Police Department in partnership with Detroit FBI and local law enforcement entities.
The training exercise will be a simulation of a terrorist attack in an urban environment. Students, faculty and guests are warned that there will be mock gunshots and explosion as well as an increased presence from law enforcement, fire personnel and EMS.
The following buildings and parking lots will be closed May 3 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
Science Hall
Chemistry Building
State Hall
Science and Engineering Library
Linsell House
Life Sciences
Lot 54, near Old Main
Lot 53, near the physics building
Lot 60
To stage the emergency vehicles during the exercise, Warren Avenue will be closed between Cass Avenue and Anthony Wayne Drive, and Second Avenue will be closed from W. Hancock to W. Warren.
Students are encouraged to sign up for emergency text message alerts from WSUPD by registering their mobile phones on broadcast.wayne.edu.
