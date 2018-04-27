Multiple construction projects are transpiring on campus currently, including the safety project on Warren Avenue from McDonald street to St. Aubin street to add bike lanes and improve traffic mobility.
On April 27, construction crews on Warren Avenue and Second street hit an underground gas main line, as reported by an alert sent to the Wayne State community.
Due to the leak, the entire campus is closed and classes are cancelled.
The Detroit Fire Department is still on the scene of the accident and recommends all WSU buildings within a 1,000 ft. radius of Anthony Wayne Drive and Warren be evacuated.
“This is beyond a leak, this is a roar,” Lt. David Scott of the Wayne State Police Department said.
Officials are waiting on DTE to shut off the line to stop the flow of the gas.
“The odor and sound of escaping natural gas is very strong in the area of Second and Warren,” the email alert stated.
Scott said resolving the break is expected to last several hours and Warren Avenue is still closed in both directions from Woodward Avenue to Anthony Wayne Drive.
WSU buildings within the 1,000 ft. radius are:
Engineering Building
Biology Sciences
Science and Engineering Library
Old Main
Chemistry Building
State Hall
David Adamany Undergraduate Library
Students and faculty have not been cleared to return to the area and a self-evacuation is recommended.
Updates on the situation will be sent out as they become available. Students are encouraged to sign up for campus emergency text message alerts by registering their cell phones at broadcast.wayne.edu.
