President M. Roy Wilson announced the Wayne State Physician Group and the Detroit Medical Center have agreed to extend their existing contract for six months.
The first 90 days of the extension will be devoted to finding a new model for both entities. If the model is successful, the following 90 days will be used to implement the new system. If it is not successful, the secondary 90-day period will be used as a transitionary period.
A Joint Advisory Committee made up of representatives from both entities will negotiate the terms and framework of the relationship going forward.
“We are confident that this group will be able to reach a consensus that is in the best interests of our patients, our students and our community,” Wilson said.
Following the announcement of both entities desire to part ways on May 2, Wilson addressed the matter briefly at the Board of Governors meeting on May 4.
“As of right now, both entities have agreed to go their separate ways,” Wilson said. “It’s hard to go through something like this because it’s a lot of our history, and change is very difficult.”
News of the disbanding came after months of heightened tensions between both organizations over negotiations in contracts. WSU wished to continue to seek outside partnerships with other medical facilities which DMC opposed and wished to remain exclusive.
“WSU will always continue to make decisions and live by its mission and its values,” Wilson said. “We’re guided by [our mission], it’s our North Star, we’ll always keep that first and foremost in our minds as we go through any difficult situations.”
Dean Jack Sobel was not available immediately to respond to TSE request for a comment.
