Wayne State’s men’s basketball team suffered a 63–61 loss to Ashland University, while the women’s team fell 84–65 at the Matthaei on Jan. 26.
After the Eagles took an early lead, the men’s basketball team stayed within striking distance for most of the half, pulling to within 26–24 before the visitors ended the first half on a 9–0 run to take a 35–24 lead into the intermission.
In the second half WSU fell behind 52–37 with 9:54 remaining in regulation and trailed 61–52 with 2:33 left before going on a 9–0 run, capped off by a basket by senior guard Latin Davis Jr. with 12 seconds left, which tied the game at 61.
On the ensuing possession, Ashland held the ball to take the final shot and hit a jumper with 1.1 seconds left to take a 63–61 lead. Davis’ three-quarter court shot went off target, allowing the visitors to escape with the win.
Head coach David Greer said after the game that trailing for most of the game took a lot out of the team.
“We got to play with the lead, and we could never really get the lead with Ashland today,” Greer said. “We were always playing from behind and I think that just took too much out of us.”
Redshirt junior guard Xavier Cochran and sophomore guard Darian Owens-White led WSU’s offense with each scoring 15 points.
Greer said he looks forward to playing teams WSU lost to again in the second half of the season.
“Hopefully we can use it as a learning experience and take some of the things we did well and things we didn’t do well and try to get them corrected,” Greer said. “The key to us is we can’t get behind because we have to expend so much energy to get back into the game.”
The women’s visitors scored the first 11 points of the game before a layup by senior guard/forward Paige Villemure put WSU on the board with 5:22 remaining in the opening stanza. WSU closed Ashland’s lead late in the period before the Eagles ended the first quarter with a 20–12 advantage.
WSU started the second period by outscoring Ashland 9–4 to close its deficit to 24–21, before the Eagles went on a 15–1 run to take a 38–22 lead. Ashland led 40–26 at the intermission.
Ashland maintained its double-lead in the third and extended its lead to 63–43 before WSU scored the final five points of the period to trail 63–48 heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles started the final period by outscoring WSU 8–2 to take a 71–50 lead and seal the victory.
After the game, head coach Carrie Lohr said the team’s inability to make close shots on the perimeter hurt the team offensively.
“We got the ball where we wanted it a lot of times inside, and we didn’t score around the rim,” Lohr said.
In this game, WSU shot 34 percent (22-65) from the field and 40 percent (6-15) from the three-point line. Junior guard Nastassja Chambers scored a team-high 15 points for the Warriors.
The men’s team fell to 4–12 (3–8 GLIAC) with the loss, while the women’s team is now 10–9 (5–6 GLIAC) on the season.
Both teams return to action Jan. 31 versus Grand Valley State University at the Matthaei.
Cover photo by Josh Spaman.
