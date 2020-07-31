Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.