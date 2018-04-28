The Wayne State University softball team (23-20 overall, 8-14 GLIAC) split in a double-header against the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals (21-21 overall, 12-12 GLIAC) Thursday afternoon at Gary Bryce Field.
The Cardinals got off to a great start in game one, as Danielle Hamilton doubled home Lauren Bachert to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. An RBI single by Maddy Burgess gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
The Warriors cracked the scoreboard after a leadoff single from junior Ashley Messina, and an infield RBI single from sophomore Emma Adams, scoring Megan Guitar, who pinch ran for Messina.
In the top of the seventh inning, senior Kylee Barrett made a diving catch in left field, saving a run and setting up the Warriors comeback in the bottom half of the inning.
After Barrett grounded out to the pitcher, there were two outs, and runners on second and third for Adams. On a 1-2 pitch, Adams lined a single over the third baseman's head, giving the Warriors a big 3-2 win.
Adams commented on her approach, and the feeling after the big win.
“Coach [Bryce] always tells me to hit opposite field, and give credit to the runners, Hannah [McClounie] and Laz [Hailey Lazarek] but it was cool to see my teammates coming out of the dugout to celebrate,” said Adams.
Coach Gary Bryce also commented on the big win.
“We left some girls on the whole game, so it was nice to get that hit at the end. I thought the momentum would carry us to game two, but we just laid an egg in the second game,” said Bryce.
With the win, Guitar improved her record to 15-7, holding the Cardinals to one earned run on seven hits.
In game two, the Warriors sent freshman Bryanna Kressler to the mound, looking for the sweep of the Cardinals.
The Cardinals muscled up and hit a few home runs in the game, including one in the third inning by Mouthaan, and another by Courtney Reeves to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Burgess then made the lead 5-0 on a safety squeeze bunt.
Kasey Bagelmann, who got her first win of the season, held the Warriors to five hits and no runs.
“We took too many pitches, on a girl who's not a strikeout thrower, and had some good contact, just right at people.”
The Warriors travel to Midland to take on Northwood Friday. Bryce commented on the goals of the team heading there.
“We of course, want to get two wins, there’s a lot of teams this year that are evenly matched, so we’re all fighting for the spots, so we need the two wins,” said Bryce.
Adams noted the need for better offense on the road.
“We need to hit better, and get the two victories,” said Adams.
