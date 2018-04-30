The Wayne State University softball team (24-23 overall, 9-17 GLIAC) was swept by Ferris State (16-28 overall, 10-18 GLIAC) Saturday in what was senior day for the Warriors.
In game one, the Warriors got off to a good start as junior Ashley Messina was hit by a pitch, then freshman Rose Myers hit a single, then senior Hailey Lazarek, who pinch ran for Myers, scored on senior Kristen Lucas’s RBI single, to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Ferris State sophomore Sarah Meredith whacked a three- run bomb over the fence to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead. After a single by junior Hannah McClounie and a few errors by FSU, the Warriors tied the game 3-3 on a two run hit by junior Megan Guitar in the bottom of the third.
The Warriors took the lead again in the fourth, after a single by freshman Rainey Psenicka, a bunt single from freshman Bryanna Kressler and a McClounie single scoring two, giving the Warriors a 5-3 lead.
After a walk and an error committed by Wayne State, FSU senior Emily Reed knocked in two with a double, and in the sixth, junior Logan Fleming hit a two-run double, to give the Bulldogs an 8-5 advantage. The Warriors, like they did all day, fought back.
In the bottom half of the sixth, Messina hit her first home run of her collegiate career, brining home sophomore Brooke Turkalj and McClounie. The Bulldogs took the lead again on a go-ahead home run by senior Katie Scheuer that secured a 9-8 win for the Bulldogs.
In game two, the Bulldogs dominated from the start, pounding a three-run home run that resulted in a 3-0 lead. They never looked back from there, scoring 10 runs on 12 hits, and taking game two, 10-2.
“We made some critical errors in bad times, and each time it seemed to give them more confidence and the innings spiraled a bit out there,” said softball head coach Gary Bryce. “They [Ferris State] played well, and hit the ball really well.”
Being senior day, Kristen Lucas, Shelby Fridline, Kylee Barrett, and Hailey Lazarek were honored before the start of the game. In their careers the senior class, including Saturday's result, went 156-69-1 as Warriors.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s my senior day, it has gone so fast, but I’m just really thankful for the opportunity,” said Lucas.
Kristen Lucas, from Newmarket, Ontario commented on her career at WSU, and her experiences coming in as a freshman in 2014.
“It was really eye-opening, coming here. It was really intense, but it was very cool to come to a winning program, and follow the footsteps of those girls who had built the program up,” said Lucas.
Kylee Barrett, who played second base and outfield in her time as a Warrior, also reflected on her career.
“I would say m favorite thing, was building the relationships with my teammates. If it wasn’t for them, it would have been much harder making it through these past four years,” said Barrett.
Barrett also commented on the hard transition she had to make coming in as a freshman, and how different it was from high school.
“You have to learn fast how to manage your time because being an athlete in college is much harder than being one in high school, you have to put a lot of work in the classroom, then leave time for softball,” said Barrett.
Hailey Lazarek from Allen Park, Michigan also spoke about her four years as a Warrior.
“It’s been a great four years, the team atmosphere has always been fun and really positive, this year has been tough, it doesn’t always go the way you want it to go,” said Lazarek.
Shelby Fridline, who transferred to Wayne State from St. Clair County Community College before her sophomore season, was sidelined in her final year due to injury, commented on her three years as a Warrior.
“It’s definitely different coming in as a transfer. I’m really thankful for all those who have supported us, but us seniors have become really close, and we’re rooming together in the fall,” said Fridline
Barrett and Lazarek, both nursing majors plan to complete their degrees by next May. Fridline, an environmental science major, plans to complete her degree at that time as well.
Lucas, a kinesiology major, plans to spend the next few years completing her master's degree at WSU.
