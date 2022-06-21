Ashley Harris is a junior double majoring in Broadcast Journalism, and Media Arts and Studies. Ashley served as Arts and Entertainment Editor for TSE last year and was a contributing writer prior to that. Ashley is also a member of the Journalism Institute for Media Diversity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.