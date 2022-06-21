Theresa De Benedetti is a junior majoring in Print and Online Journalism and minoring in Graphic Design. Theresa served as a contributing writer for TSE last year. She served on the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association’s Allstate Journalism Staff in 2020 and served as her high school newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief from 2018-2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.