Roberto Cuadra is a sophomore majoring in Broadcast Journalism and minoring in Sports Management. Before becoming The South End’s Sports Editor, Roberto was a contributing writer to TSE and wrote for his high school publication for over two years. Roberto has a passion for sports and is looking forward to gaining new experiences in the field that he loves.
