Jenna Prestininzi is a rising junior print and online journalism major and Italian minor. She is a member of the Irvin D. Reid Honors College, with an Honors co-major. Prestininzi is also a member of the Journalism Institute for Media Diversity.
She has worked at The South End since her first semester at Wayne State in fall 2019. She was hired as a correspondent in her second semester at WSU and went on to serve as Managing Editor during her sophomore year.
Prestininzi is currently a News Intern at WDET 101.9 FM. Previous work includes serving as the communications director for a congressional campaign and freelance work for a non-profit.
She looks forward to serving the campus community in her new role and continuing TSE’s success. Prestininzi can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennapresti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.