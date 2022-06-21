Katherine Stozicki is a sophomore majoring in English. Katherine served as a Marketing and Writing Intern for Rivera Marketing and Media Group and assisted in running a campaign for the New York mayoral election. She also serves as the Communications Director for the Rochester-Avon Historical Society.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.